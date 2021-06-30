News

Flooding: Ogun asks residents of 24 communities to relocate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday directed residents of flood prone and wetland areas across 24 communities in the state to relocate temporarily to avert flood disaster. The government also advised farmers around wet-land and riverbanks in the communities spread across 10 local government areas of the state, to complete their harvesting before September. Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Ola Oresanya, disclosed this during an interministerial briefing held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Oresanya warned that there would be high intensity of rainfall in September, resulting in fluvial flood, hence, the alertness on the farmers to avert the loss of their livestock and crops to flooding. According to him, there was the need for the people to make personal preparation apart from the government’s efforts in order to avert the flood disaster that had been predicted to take place in the state between July and September 2021.

