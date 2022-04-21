News

Flooding: Ogun places 15 communities on alert

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday warned residents living in floodprone communities to relocate to higher ground. According to the state government, the relocation order is part of its precautions against flash floods. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, gave the warning while briefing journalists on the efforts of the government against rainfall and flooding. Oresanya said the warning became imperative following the predictions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). Oresanya said NiMet had predicted that Ogun, being a coastal state, would experience prolonged rainfall that may be accompanied by flash floods in most parts of the state, especially between June and July while the coastal flooding may be compounded with the release of water from Oyan Dam that is always accompanied with high tide in the lagoon. He listed the communities to include:Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-afa, Owa and Yemule Riverbanks in Ijebu- Ode, Onihale in Ifo, Ogun Waterside, Ebute-kimobi in Ijebu-East.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano  blasphemy : Human Rights group condemns court sentence

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja 

An Abuja-based  Human Rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has berated a Kano Shariah Court for  sentencing  to death by hanging of Kano based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.   The group’s spokesman, Theophilus Abu Agada on Tuesday said  the court’s sentence is an abuse of human rights and also  repulsive to natural […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement opens export facilities in Lagos, PH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of Dangote Cement has opened two facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt to boost its exportation of clinkers to neighbouring African countries. According to a statement from the company, exportations from these facilities would be attracting more foreign currency for the country. The company had, last week, exported 27,800 metric tonnes of clinker […]
News

Buhari’s exit agenda, another round of fake promises – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica