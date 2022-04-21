Flooding: Ogun places 15 communities on alert

The Ogun State government yesterday warned residents living in floodprone communities to relocate to higher ground. According to the state government, the relocation order is part of its precautions against flash floods. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, gave the warning while briefing journalists on the efforts of the government against rainfall and flooding. Oresanya said the warning became imperative following the predictions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). Oresanya said NiMet had predicted that Ogun, being a coastal state, would experience prolonged rainfall that may be accompanied by flash floods in most parts of the state, especially between June and July while the coastal flooding may be compounded with the release of water from Oyan Dam that is always accompanied with high tide in the lagoon. He listed the communities to include:Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-afa, Owa and Yemule Riverbanks in Ijebu- Ode, Onihale in Ifo, Ogun Waterside, Ebute-kimobi in Ijebu-East.
