Flooding: Ogun Warns Akute, Ibafo, Isheri Residents To Relocate

The Ogun State Government has alerted residents of Akute, Isheri, Mowe, Ibafo, Riverside Estate and others to temporarily relocate to save their lives and property due to flooding.

The state said the areas will witness “coastal flooding due to tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from the natural rise in sea-level coupled with the possible release of excessive water from Oyan dam”.

The Commissioner for Environment Ola Oresanya gave the warning at a press conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday. Oresanya said the warning became imperative following the prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on the 2023 flood alert in the state.

Oresanya told residents to brace for flash floods as the state is expecting 3,646mm of rainfall between April and November. He said the country recorded the worst-ever flood incidents in 2022 which killed over 600 people and displaced about 2.4 million persons.