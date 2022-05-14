News

Flooding outlook: No going back on demolition of estate obstructing waterways

Vexed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was negatively featured in the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook, the Administration has vowed not to foot drag on its planned demolition of all estates illegally developed on waterways. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Shuaib Umar, restated this resolve on Friday, during a stakeholders meeting with both Management and Residents Associations of Trademore Estate. Umar said: “By next week all these houses are going down.

The solution to this is the removal of these houses. We won’t like ourselves at the detriment of others. “Even a single house could cause problems for so many people if that single house is not constructed where it is supposed to be constructed”.

Also, the Director of Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, who led a demolition squad to one of the offending Estates, in Lugbe District, said it was appalling that developers were jeopardising people’s lives. Galadima noted that the Valley Hub Estate in Lugbe that is already under the fire of angry bulldozers, violated development rules, by illegally expanding and building on green area. He also said that over 20 houses built along waterways at Trademore Estate and others would be demolished as scheduled, after the ultimatum given to them.

 

Our Reporters

