Flooding: PANDEF seeks sack of Farouq, flays Buhari, others for snubbing victims

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has called for the immediate sack or resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq for her recent comments on the flood situation in the country. PANDEF also flayed President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as well as the leadership of the National Assembly for not visiting region to condone with the affected states. In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the group on Friday said “We have a minister of Humanitarian Affairs who is not humane, who was only active to carry out school feeding for school children who were confined to their homes during Covid-19. “The parameters adduced by the Minister in arriving at her reckless conclusions are morbid and ridiculous; it is this kind of “upside-down” thinking that has pummelled Nigeria to its present dire state. “PANDEF is worried that the Minister’s assertions could heighten the feelings of alienation and dissension in the country. Her remarks have been greeted with spontaneous reactions and widespread condemnation across the Niger Delta, particularly Bayelsa State, where the government and the people have been grappling with the massive devastation caused by the floods.

 

