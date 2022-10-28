Flooding: PDP chieftain hails Atiku over relief material donation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives flag bearer for Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Mrs Marie Enenimiete Ebikake, has thanked the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar for assisting flood victims in the state. Ebikake said the assistance and donations would go a long way in reducing the suffering of the people. She said: “May I, on behalf of the good people of Bayelsa state, express our utmost gratitude to His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the PDP and the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, for their magnanimous and timely donations of cash, food and relief materials to flood victims in the state. “But, in as much as what was given, the extent and gravity of the damage caused by the flood to life and property in the state, demands more of such support from other well meaning Nigerians. “May I, also, draw the attention of the federal government and, particularly, the attention of the President, Muhammadu Buhari to the harrowing plight of flood victims in Bayelsa state and appeal for the immediate intervention of the relevant commissions and agencies of government tasked with the finding a comprehensive and permanent solution, beyond mere donations and the stopgap measures applied in the past, to this annual national disaster.”
