Flooding: Psychiatric hospital seeks Enugu govt’s assistance

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, has called for assistance from the state government, corporate organisations, and well-meaning individuals to assist the institution in solving some of its major amenities challenges, including perennial flooding.

The hospital also lamented that the issue of water supply was a great challenge and consuming a large chunk of the hospital’s scarce resources.

According to the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Monday Igwe, who made the plea yesterday during the Merit Award Ceremony and Foundation Laying of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Multi-Purpose Complex at the hospital, the state could help by connecting the hospital to the state public water system.

“Once we are connected, the issue of buying water from tanker drivers a numbers of times to meet the water need of our patients, visitors and staff, will be a thing of the past,’’ he said.

The MD noted further that the state government or organisations could help the hospital solve its yearly challenge of flooding that destroys most office equipment and medical instruments/ machinery when it happens.

“We need the government or any public-spirited organisation or individual to help us de-silt the blocked waterway to the hospital and construct bigger drainage that could hold the water in its channel and this yearly destruction caused by flood would stop forever,’’ he said.

According to him, the hospital also needs solar light installed in the hospital since it is usually dark at night within its premises.

On the Merit Award, Igwe said that it was meant to honour those that helped to bring lasting peace in the hospital after a protracted period of disharmony and disagreement in the hospital.

Speaking, Chief Shuaibu Shaban, the Chairman of the Management Board of the hospital, urged the state government, organisations and philanthropists to assist the health institution in any way they could.

“I personally plea that the CMD’s address and roll out of our challenges should be given consideration for we to serve our brothers and sisters admitted here better.

“We are appealing that you come to our aid for the sake of humanity, which you people represent,’’ Shaban appealed. Responding after receiving

‘The Legend of Peace and Infrastructural Award’, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that he was elated that an institution can spot out his modest achievements.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, said that the award would spur him to do more for Enugu State and humanity at large.

