Flooding: Relief as Lagos clears 10-year canal refuse

Respite will come the way of residents of four Local Governments and Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State as the state government successfully desilted the major channel which housed mountainous refuse for over 10 years. The affected LCDAs that the residents are enjoying a new lease of life are Surulere and Mushin and Odi-Olowo and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

They are council areas which the drainage channel 6c passes through. The canal channel is said to be the longest in the state covering several kilometres. Speaking with journalists, after an inspection tour of the major primary channel in Idi araba and Surulere yesterday, the Permanent Secretary Office of Drainage Services, Eng Lekan Shodeinde, said over two meters high refuse was evacuated at the Akobi Crescent end and the LUTH tributary.

Shodeinde, who was represented by the Director, Drainage Maintenance, Mr. Olalekan Ajani, said at the inception of the present administration, most of the major primary channels were not functional and accessible because of the high volume of refuse which covered all the drains due to neglect. As attested to by some of the residents in Akobi Crescent and LUTH collector and tributary, Idi Araba and Ishaga who spoke with journalists during the inspection, flooding had become a thing of the past since the state commenced regular clearing of the system 6c in 2019.

