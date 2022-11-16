Flooding: Reps accuse NEMA of neglecting worst affected states

The House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds Wednesday expressed dismay over the slow pace of distribution of relief materials and mitigation of flooding to victims in many states that were badly hit by the recent flooding across the country.

The committee, headed by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun), made this known at the rescheduled investigative hearing titled: “Need to investigate the total consolidated accruals and utilisation of ecological funds”.

Isiaka, who expressed displeasure on the matter of NEMA interrogation in relief efforts in his state (Ogun), said that no state of the federation is more badly affected by the flooding than another.

He said: “There is no point supporting farmers with intervention funds if the farm produce will be washed away by flooding. There is no point in building houses if they will be washed away by flooding.

“No state is mostly affected by flooding. If one person dies, it equates to 10,000 persons. Our women and youths are not lazy. On our part, we will continue to legislate to help address these natural disasters.”

