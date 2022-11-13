Flooding: Sultan urges Nigerians to play against further natural disasters

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III has urged Nigerians to pray against a recurrence of floods and other natural disasters in the country.

The monarch, who lamented the destruction caused by flooding in some parts of the country, made the call during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 12th Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruq II at the Aminu Sale College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State on Saturday.

The Sultan, represented by the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding.

According to him, there is nothing anyone can do in such a situation other than to accept whatever happens in good faith.

The Sultan lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for the presentation of the staff of office to one of the flag bearers of the Usman Danfodio Caliphate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...