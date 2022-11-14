News Top Stories

Flooding: Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against further natural disasters

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III has urged Nigerians to pray against a recurrence of floods and other natural disasters in the country.

The monarch, who lamented the destruction caused by flooding in some parts of the country, made the call during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 12th Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruq II at the Aminu Sale College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State on Saturday.

The Sultan, represented by the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding.

According to him, there is nothing anyone can do in such a situation other than to accept whatever happens in good faith.

The Sultan lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for the presentation of the staff of office to one of the flag bearers of the Usman Danfodio Caliphate.

“The governor has done well by taking this bold step to the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to the Emir of Katagum today,” he said. He advised the new emir to emulate the good virtues and exemplary leadership style of his late father Alhaji Kabir Umar in ensuring the existence of peace and  tranquillity in the emirate.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar attended the event alongside Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) as well as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

 

