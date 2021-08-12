Flooding: Teachers, pupils send SOS to Lagos govt

Pupils of Fred Williams Memorial Primary School, Ifako Ijaye, Iju Station, Lagos State, have appealed to the Lagos State government to come to their aid as a result of the flood ravaging their school premises. The school, which shares compound with other public schools, had its fence pulled down by the state government in order to effect road rehabilitation in the area. But our correspondent, who witnessed an incident during a recent down pour, reports that the pupils, especially toddlers in the kindergarten section, were almost submerged in the flood. Some of the pupils while trying to wade through the flood, lost their books and bags in the process. A teacher in the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The school compound is always flooded whenever it rains.

This is as a result of the school being at the very end in the arena.” He explained that pupils of the school are endangered, “because whenever the compound is flooded, they have no means of going home. They are forced to wade through the flood and sometimes they slip into the water.” The teacher expressed the fear that since theirs is a primary school, pupils in the kindergarten section, if not adequately guided, could get drowned due to the flood.” Another teacher, who spoke on the issue, decried the state of toilet facilities in the school.

“The pupils tend to pass out waste on the floor of the toilet and not in the water closet because it is begging for repair. This has caused infections on some of them.” She added that since the school’s fence was brought down by the government in order to expand the road, the school has been exposed to risk. “Pupils now leave the school premises without the consent of their teachers and this could result to their abduction by criminals. Petitions have been written and channelled to the right quarters, but there is no positive feedback till date,” she said.

