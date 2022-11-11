Flooding: Time to prevent global climate catastrophe

The ongoing UN Climate Change Conference, COP 27, in Egypt presents a timely opportunity for world leaders, economic and political, to deliver on their promises on the environment to ensure global best practices in their industrial and human activities in order to protect the planet and prevent environmental disasters.

Similarly, it affords the opportunity to rebuild capacity of key government institutions handling disaster and meteorological issues, educate youths, develop and adapt resilient community strategies and develop innovative measures vital for the survival of humanity and prevent global climate catastrophe.

Deriving from the impact of the greenhouse effect and its attendant global warming and ensuring climate justice, an essential component of this is the need to adopt renewable green energy, limit or eliminate fossil fuel and hydrocarbons without hurting the industries. Coming just a few days after the 2022 flood which was perhaps the most destructive disaster all around the world in view of its fatalities and casualties, comparable in magnitude only to the 2012 episode, the conference could not have been more timely.

For emphasis, the massive flood which ravaged the entire world, made a mess of projections, preparedness and responses, putting, according to the UN, over 1.2 billion people in major cities, towns and villages at risk. The media, both mainstream and social platforms, were awash with horrendous videos and photographs as raging water washed off humans, public and private properties, roads became impassable, and even the northern part of Nigeria was cut off from the South, necessitating one of the highest humanitarian interventions in history.

Despite early warnings from relevant government agencies months, especially by the National Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in its Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) for 2022 and Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) 2022 in its Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), over 612 people lost their lives. Over 3,219,780 persons were affected, 1,427,370 persons were displaced, 2,776 persons injured, 181,600 houses partially damaged, while 123,807 were completely destroyed and about 392,399 swept off, with predictable threat to food security.

In conformity with predictions, coastal flooding was very common in Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa States due to rise in sea level and tidal surge and urban flooding in some locations such as Lagos, Abeokuta, Osogbo, Ibadan, Benin City, Asaba, Warri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Sokoto, Yola, Abakaliki, Birni-Kebbi, Makurdi and other major cities as a result of poor drainage system Though the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, in an apparent slip stated that Jigawa State was worse hit by the disaster in the country, going by earlier records, latest developments have showed that Bayelsa and Anambra suffered gave tragedies and destruction, such that even former President Goodluck Jonathan had to take a canoe ride out of his country home. As part of the initial response, the government activated its National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), which commenced early recovery and stabilization of affected communities.

It has responded as NEMA, an agency under the Ministry, has distributed batches of relief materials to at least 25 states, 199 local governments, and reached 1,020 communities . So far, NEMA has reached out to and responded to over 1, 427,370 displaced persons in 28 states and the FCT. These States are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Osun, Ekiti, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Bauchi, and FCT. The remaining States comprising Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Kwara, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Borno and Gombe are on-going. Our officers are already on ground in Gombe, Katsina, Zamfara and Borno. Underscoring the massive impact of the flood on Bayelsa, NEMA, through its South- South zonal office delivered assorted relief materials consisting of food and non-food items for immediate distribution to Otegwe and Ibelebiri communities of Ogbia Local Government Area of the State. The third batch has arrived in Port Harcourt. According to a media report, the items distributed were I, 400 bags of 10 kg rice, 400 bags of 10kg maize, 300 bags of 10kg garri, 50 kegs vegetable oil, 200 cartons of tin tomato, 200 cartons of Indomie, 200 bundles of roofing sheets, 200 bags of cement, 40 bags of 3″nails and 50 packets of zinc nails.

Furthermore, considering the devastating impacts of flood in the state, additional relief materials were approved for delivery to the state. This time around, road trans-portation had become difficult due to the heavy flooding of the East West Road linking to the state. Therefore, assistance of the Nigerian Airforce was obtained in the airlifting of relief items from Benin Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport and subsequent use of helicopters to move the items to the Helipad in Yenagoa, the state capital. The airlifting of the relief materials commenced on Tuesday 25th October 2022 and is continuing.

So far, the additional relief items delivered are: I. 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; II. 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear 8,000 pieces of nylon mats. It is apposite several months before the tragic incident, the ministry and its agencies had commenced early action that comprised preparedness, mitigation activities that included analysing Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) for 2022, produced Early Warning document – conducted on 26th – 27th April, 2022.

Letters were also reportedly sent to state governors on impending flood disaster in 2022 along with risk mapping of states predicted to have above normal rainfall in 2022 SCP – sent to all states, followed by National Consultative Workshop on 2022 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response, and NEMA Territorial/Zonal/Operation Workshop on Climate Risk, Preparedness, Mitigation and Response – conducted by our Zonal, Territorial and Operations Offices.

The workshop recorded over 150 participants from members of the National Assembly, federal ministries, departments and agencies, UN Agencies, state Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), Local and International NGOs, Red Cross, Academia, CBOs, media, Armed Forces, para-military organizations, dam managers and River Basin Authorities. At the end of the workshop, a communiqué with farreaching recommendations was issued to the public.

It is instructive that the federal government has recently commenced partnership with the World Bank, towards conducting a post-disaster rapid impact assessment using the Global Rapid post-disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE). A rejig of the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan is strongly recommended to ensure that state governments serve as first responders during emergencies of this nature, as critical stakeholders, while organizations like the NDDC and North-East Development Agency also perform their relevant roles in the national disasters. It is on record that various states of the federation have been receiving ecology funds in the last 20 years, and these funds have either been embezzled or misappropriated. Not too long ago, a former governor was convicted for the diversion of these funds. The governors as first responders must utilize these funds to protect the environment, mitigate and control disasters of this nature.

Similarly, all the various departments under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, must collaborate with the states and every stakeholder to rise to the global challenge of disaster preparedness and mitigation. The state and local emergency management agencies must move in immediately in concert with all public spirited organisations across the country to address this global disaster to make the earth more habitable by adopting climate mitigate models .

