Flooding: Victims recount ordeal as Ureje River sacks residents in Ado-Ekiti

NiMet appeal

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier this year alerted Nigerians that there might be flooding in 19 states across the country. The agency warned that states to prepare against the above-normal rainfall which would occur between August and October and Ekiti State was not excluded from the list. The Director-General of NiMet, Mansur Matazu, said at a press briefing in Abuja, that normal to above-normal rainfall conditions are expected over most parts of the South-West states including Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo. He said normal rainfall conditions are expected in Kaduna, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe.

Prediction manifesting

This prediction is manifesting in most of the states listed by Ni- Met. For instance, some residents in Ekiti State are in an unpleasant situation as a result of flooding occasioned by torrential downpours which occurred in certain areas of Ado Ekiti, the state capital. For over two months, the heavy downpour has been on a frequent basis in the state, especially in the state capital occasioned by intermittent drizzling. In most cases, it rained at the night and last for several hours accompanied by lightning while properties and valuables are reportedly destroyed Areas like Aseyori Community, Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue, Ureje, Ita Eku, and Temidire Eminrin, suburbs of Ado Ekiti metropolis located along Federal Polytechnic Road fall victims to flooding as people living in the areas counted their losses. These are areas located closely around the popular Ureje Bridge in Ado-Ekiti. Ureje River is the first major river in the state followed by Elemi River, particularly in Ado-Ekiti where all other drainage systems in the state capital flow into. The dam in Ureje is said not to be deep enough to contain all the water that usually flow into it during heavy downpour such as the one on the night of September 11, 2022. Aseyori Community in the area is said to be naturally endowed in fishing and farming generally considering the riverine nature of the area, the community was not spared from the damaging of flooding characterized by the downpour. The residents lamented the loss of properties worth N20 million especially those who invested in Aquatem fish farm because of the topology of the area as the flood also sent some out of their homes.

Expert view

An expert in Fishery and toxicology, Dr Ebenezer Temitope Adebayo, said the river channel in Aseyori community has some special species of fish that are of great commercial value for fish farmers and consumers alike. Adebayo said the aquatic biodiversity potential of the community prompted him to cite his fish farm (Aquatem Fisheries Research Farm) in the community. He said the farm has witnessed a rapid expansion and generated employment as it currently has ten employees, but the flooding has seriously affected its operation in the place. “Unfortunately, the fish farm and some households in Aseyori community are always affected by heavy flood from Ureje Reservoir and River which is located about few kilometres upstream of Aseyori community. The poor dredging of Ureje River and the poor channelization of water are suspected to be the main causes of the incessant flood. “The heavy downpour caused Ureje Dam to overflow its banks which flooded Aseyori and surrounding communities. The flood destroyed many properties and displaced many residents of the affected area.” Dr Adebayo said he lost about N20 million of his investment in the fish farming business to the flood that ravaged the community on September 11, 2022. “This is a wake-up call for the government of Ekiti State through the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi to act promptly in order to safeguard lives and properties, ensure food security, encourage investors as well as secure the biodiversities within and around the river channel.”

Appeal to govt

Adebayo, who on behalf of the community appealed to the state government to dredge Ureje River in order to safeguard the people living in the area from annual losses said he had on three occasions made the personal sacrifice of dredging a part of Ureje River by hiring heavy-duty equipment from public works department of the state. He said, “We are appealing to our amiable Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi to intervene for over ten thousand inhabitants of Aseyori and its environs in their plight, as we do not pray to experience the 1980 Ogunpa flood disaster of Ibadan or the recent flood in Pakistan. “The situation of Temidire- Eminrin community is also as worse as Aseyori, also closed to the river it was a terrible experience for them during the downpour as the running water from Ureje River swelled and overflown the bank, thereby prevented students, civil servants and artisans from going to schools and places of work in that place. With the overflown bridge residents have difficulty in accessing the Ado-ABUAD-Ijan -Ekiti highway that leads to Ado Ekiti metropolis.” A resident of Temidire Emirin Community and victim of the flood, Mr Jude Ajulo, said they were inside sleeping when the water suddenly surged into their residence around 2 am and submerged their properties. Ajulo revealed that the occupants of the three-bedroom bungalow had to run out when the water level was rising and threatening their lives. He said, “This has been the occurrence every year. It happened, in the same way, a few years ago before the administration of Mr Ayodele Fayose dredged Ureje River. “The only way the government can help us is to re-dredge the river to be able to contain the running water coming down from Odo-Ado, Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue to our community. “It is sad that our property and lives were being threatened every time we experience heavy downpour and this shouldn’t be allowed to continue.”

Residents speak

Another resident of Oshodi community, along Afao road, Mr Taiwo Osaleye, appealed to the government to dredge the Elemi River that crosses the section to resolve the flood crisis. “We have noticed that we always experience flooding anytime the Elemi River overflew its bank due to rising water level. The only thing that can bring a permanent solution is for the government to help us expand the river bank so that the safety of our lives and property can be guaranteed.” The General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Olajide Borode, said the agency had started visiting the areas affected with the intention to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by flooding. The SEMA boss said, “You all know that the government of Ekiti State is serious about disaster management policy. Safety of lives and property is a priority of the current government and we won’t joke with it. “Our officials are presently visiting the areas affected so that we can get the correct information that can guide the government’s action in resolving the incident.”

Assessment

Assessing the areas for possible intervention, the National Erosion and Watershed Management Project, Ekiti NEWMAP, promised to attend to the problem of flooding affecting the communities through the Ureje River. The Project Coordinator of Ekiti NEWMAP, Dr Akinyemi Akinyugha, said all water channels leading to the Ureje River will be dredged very soon, so as to give room for the free flow of water, thus preventing flooding. Dr Akinyugha who spoke during his visit to the areas and the damages done by the flood sympathized with victims particularly the fish farmer, Dr Ebenezer Temitope Adebayo whose farm was affected. Dr Akinyugha said, “The development objective of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) is to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted sub-catchments.

NEWMAP position

“NEWMAP in Ekiti State is a collaboration between the State Government, Federal Government and the World Bank to address the menace of gully erosion on a multidimensional scale. “The Ureje channel is particularly strategic as most of the other rivers within Ado, and even Igede, flow into it. When there is very heavy rainfall within a short period, stormwater can inundate the channel, causing significant deluge and spill over into the surrounding communities just like we witnessed recently.” Akinyugha noted that Ekiti State Government had finalized engineering designs for the concrete channelization of major channels within Ado including the entire Ureje stretch. He noted that the outgoing Fayemi’s administration has already completed the channelization of over 3.5km of Aiya River (Kajola- Temidire) and 2.2km of Bisi Aloba Adun Ogbon (Osun River) both in Ikere LGA as well as over 4,000km of drainage work in Ipao, Irele and Oke Ako in Ikole LGA.

Project completed

“In addition, the Project completed other hydraulic structures across the state including Ajolagun Bridge (Ikere), Arinkin Bridge (Oke Ako) and Ogbomu culvert (Irele). “These projects have direct positive impacts on Ekiti residents and indigenes by saving lives that might have hitherto been lost to flooding and enhancing intra- and inter-state socio-economic activities e.g. free flow of people, goods and services.

“The Project also planted up to 280,000 trees in forest reserves and private woodlots across nine LGAs (Ado, Ikere, Gbonyin, Ise/ Orun, Emure, Oye, Ekiti South West, Ekiti West, and Ekiti East), as a way to create micro-climates that can mitigate against climate change and invest in the future of the forest sector. “The channelization works in Ado and Efon LGAs are the third phase of NEWMAP in Ekiti State and shall be started as soon as funding is guaranteed from our development partners. “Just as Governor John Kayode Fayemi promptly provided the counterpart funds required to complete the project, Ekiti NEWMAP has been assured of full support from the in-coming Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. In the meantime, the dredging of the major channels shall commence very soon.”

