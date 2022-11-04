Metro & Crime

Flooding: Visit Bayelsa, state tells Humanitarian Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has changed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to as a matter of urgency come to the state as she was directed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari instead of depending on hear say to make her conclusions.

This is coming on the heels of
her spurious claim that Bayelsa State was not one of the 10 most flood impacted states in the federation.

In a statement on Friday, which was issued by the Commissioner of
Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Duba, the state government said was disheartening but not surprising the slow response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the flood despite the President’s directive for her to come to the aid of the state adding that it was indeed a confirmation of the belief the by states that the federal ministry and its agencies have abandoned their responsibility and are not interested in managing the disaster.

The statement continued: “Indeed, the minister is already turning into part of the disaster she was appointed to manage. She had earlier claimed that only four local government areas of the state were impacted by the unprecedented flood. She was obviously relying on a bogus data in contradiction of the clear reality that every local government in the state is impacted by the flood in varying degrees.

“The way the minister has treated our state is so unfortunate that our people are beginning to doubt that we are part of Nigeria. She sat comfortably in Abuja to determine the most flooded states.

“Is it not curious that since the devastation occasioned by the flood occurred a month ago, no representative of the Federal Government has visited our state to assess the situation?

“How can a state up North, Jigawa, be the worst impacted when indeed Bayelsa State has the unfortunate responsibility of receiving the flood water that ran through more than 15 states? The data used by the federal ministry to arrive at the conclusion is suspect and erroneous.

“How was it arrived at? By sitting in an office and conjuring figures? By the reality on ground, over 300 communities were impacted by the flood and almost a million people were displaced from their homes, many of them losing their livelihood, in Bayelsa State. And no other state in the federation is so impacted.

“If the minister is desirous of doing a good job, she should leave her cozy office in Abuja and come to Bayelsa State to ascertain the truth, even as the flood begins to recede.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N11m theft: Popular televangelist, Ogundipe, bags one year prison sentence

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Isreal Ogundipe, a popular televangelist and the head Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alagbado, Lagos has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for stealing and unlawfully converting a woman’s property. Ogundipe, who has been on trial since 2011, was charged on a seven-counts of obtaining by […]
Metro & Crime

Malaysia returnee shot dead inside barbing saloon in Aba

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba A 36-year-old man, Mr. Samuel Kalu aka ‘Akilu’ (Bitter Kola) has been shot dead by unknown gunmen while having a haircut at a barbing saloon located at Umuibe Street, off Item Road, Ndiegoro Aba, Abia State. New Telegraph reports that the incident, which took place on Sunday morning, threw residents of the […]
Metro & Crime

Social Workers Association decries lack of rehabilitation institutions in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of  National Association of Social Workers at the weekend said the lack of rehabilitation/correctional  institutions for children, lack of homes for the elderly and mentally displaced persons and lack of schools for special children in the state have posed serious challenges in tackling most of the social vices particularly among young […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica