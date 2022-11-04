Flooding: Visit Bayelsa, state tells Humanitarian Affairs Minister

The Bayelsa State Government has changed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to as a matter of urgency come to the state as she was directed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari instead of depending on hear say to make her conclusions.

This is coming on the heels of

her spurious claim that Bayelsa State was not one of the 10 most flood impacted states in the federation.

In a statement on Friday, which was issued by the Commissioner of

Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Duba, the state government said was disheartening but not surprising the slow response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the flood despite the President’s directive for her to come to the aid of the state adding that it was indeed a confirmation of the belief the by states that the federal ministry and its agencies have abandoned their responsibility and are not interested in managing the disaster.

The statement continued: “Indeed, the minister is already turning into part of the disaster she was appointed to manage. She had earlier claimed that only four local government areas of the state were impacted by the unprecedented flood. She was obviously relying on a bogus data in contradiction of the clear reality that every local government in the state is impacted by the flood in varying degrees.

“The way the minister has treated our state is so unfortunate that our people are beginning to doubt that we are part of Nigeria. She sat comfortably in Abuja to determine the most flooded states.

“Is it not curious that since the devastation occasioned by the flood occurred a month ago, no representative of the Federal Government has visited our state to assess the situation?

“How can a state up North, Jigawa, be the worst impacted when indeed Bayelsa State has the unfortunate responsibility of receiving the flood water that ran through more than 15 states? The data used by the federal ministry to arrive at the conclusion is suspect and erroneous.

“How was it arrived at? By sitting in an office and conjuring figures? By the reality on ground, over 300 communities were impacted by the flood and almost a million people were displaced from their homes, many of them losing their livelihood, in Bayelsa State. And no other state in the federation is so impacted.

“If the minister is desirous of doing a good job, she should leave her cozy office in Abuja and come to Bayelsa State to ascertain the truth, even as the flood begins to recede.”

