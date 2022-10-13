News

Flooding: We can’t assess level of damage to infrastructure now – FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it would only be able to quantify the extent of damage that the current flooding of public infrastructure has inflicted even when it has cause lots of logistics disruptions. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after the week’s Federal ExecutiveCouncil( FEC) meeting, chairedby President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

Responding to a question on how much damage could have been done to the roads by the reason of flooding and the attendant logistics movements and travels, Fashila said it was difficult to measure the level of damage, until the waters must have finally receded. “At this stage, it’s difficult to quantify the damage to the roads, the only thing that is clearly visible at this time, and that’s because the flood is still receding. “So, it’s when all of that is gone that we can really see how much damage has been done. “The impact is that just like in any situation of extreme weather condition, travellogistics are hampered, so some of the roads are difficult to traverse.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

Posted on Author Reporter

    India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world’s biggest maker of the drug. The country, with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and […]
News Top Stories

Brent drops to $92 per barrel, risks more shedding

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Brent crude, yesterday, extended its losses, as it fell to $92.32 per barrel at the international market, The loss, which was caused by possible supply disruption arising from Russian invasion of Ukraine, is likely going to continue if nothing was done to quell the uprisings. The drop presents 1.9 per cent from the previous session. […]
News

DHQ: Ongoing operations forced down crime nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said ongoing military operations across theatres, have led to a “decrease” in crime and criminality in the country. Specifically, the DHQ noted that the sustained aggression has continued to deny suspected terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers and other criminal elements freedom of action, thereby turning the tide in favour of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica