Flooding: We can’t assess level of damage to infrastructure now – FG

The Federal Government yesterday said it would only be able to quantify the extent of damage that the current flooding of public infrastructure has inflicted even when it has cause lots of logistics disruptions. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after the week’s Federal ExecutiveCouncil( FEC) meeting, chairedby President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

Responding to a question on how much damage could have been done to the roads by the reason of flooding and the attendant logistics movements and travels, Fashila said it was difficult to measure the level of damage, until the waters must have finally receded. “At this stage, it’s difficult to quantify the damage to the roads, the only thing that is clearly visible at this time, and that’s because the flood is still receding. “So, it’s when all of that is gone that we can really see how much damage has been done. “The impact is that just like in any situation of extreme weather condition, travellogistics are hampered, so some of the roads are difficult to traverse.”

