Flooding: With lives, properties lost, we need solutions not relief materials – HOSTCOM

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Imo State chapter has bemoaned the alleged shabby and carefree approach of the state government to the incessant flooding of the riverine communities in the oil bearing council areas of Oguta and Ohaji-Egbema.

This is also as the group maintained that what the communities need is not the annual relief materials to victims, but an enduring solution to the ravaging annual flooding that has sacked villages, destroyed properties and left some dead.

The youth leader of the group, Comrade Bright Tobechukwu, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday, regretted that inspite of the early warnings given by relevant authorities about the flood, the Imo state government could not do the basic things required of a responsible government.

“Go to these communities sacked by flooding, there is one common feature with most of them and that is the fact that they have poor drainage lines and some have absolutely no channels for draining run-offs.

“A responsible government which was warned of the likelihood of rising water level and overflow, should have at least built and erected water barriers to stall the overflow and mitigate these widespread destruction of lives and properties.

“But no such preemptive and preventive action was taken to forestall what has now become a wholesale calamity across many villages in Oguta and Ohaji-Egbema.”

 

 

Reporter

