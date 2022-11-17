Floods: Senate urges FG to release N500bn from Service Wide Vote for road rehabilitation

News Top Stories

The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to allocate N500 billion from the Service Wide Vote to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to rehabilitate the roads ravaged by floods. The Senate made the request after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Gershom Bassey, representing Cross River South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Leading debate on the motion, Bassey noted that this year’s floods were the worst that Nigeria has experienced in decades.

He also stated that the 2022 floods had further worsened the deplorable state of federal roads, stressing that the devastated roads should be urgently attended to forestall carnages among commuters. He said the money became necessary since some major inter-state roads are impassable.

The lawmaker also pointed out that road transportation was the major means of transportation in Nigeria since air transportation and others are not within the reach of most Nigerians. He stated that the heavy vehicular and human movements associated with the end of year festivities would be impacted negatively as a result of the deplorable state of roads occasioned by the 2022 flood.

 

