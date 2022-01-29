Sports

Floorball association targets schools for development

The Floorball Association of Nigeria is spreading its tentacles to schools for the effective development of the sport. Secretary-General of the association, Mr. Henry Oluoma disclosed this at their maiden event held at the floorball court of the National Institute for Sports, Lagos on Wednesday,.

The Germany-based floorball administrator said this action was the fallout of the world body’s meeting held in December where he was given the responsibility to ensure that the sport grows beyond its present state not only in Nigeria but the entire African region.

Based on this, Oluoma hinted that some companies in Germany had promised to support his course by donating floorball equipment to Nigeria to aid the speedy development of the game. Meanwhile, the President of Floorball Association of Nigeria, Ms. Maduka Chinenye, has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the inactivity that bedeviled the growth of the sport in recent time but assured that all lost ground will be covered in no distant time. Not forgetting how Nigeria conquered Africa with a depleted team of only seven players in Cote D’ Ivoire in 2018 under coach Emma Freema due to lack of funds.

The president was quick to add that the association will be organizing a national championship within the next two months where those that will represent the country at the forthcoming continental tournament will be selected with the view to reclaiming the title which is currently held by Kenya. Maduka also called on corporate organizations and well-meaning Individuals to support floorball in Nigeria as it is an Olympic sport.

 

