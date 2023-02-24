News

Florence Achado Wins ‘Future Is Female’ Award

  1. The CEO of Vee69, Ms Florence Achado was recently awarded the 2023 AWAfrica ‘Future is Female Award at the inauguration of Advertising Week Africa in a global partnership with Hartbeat.

The presentation for the 2023 AWAfrica Awards was held at the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel in Johannesburg.

New Telegraph reports that this was the inaugural ‘Future is Female’ Awards Gala in Africa presented by Inverroche, the pioneer of handcrafted luxury gin brands.

The Award celebrates women who are outstanding leaders, bold visionaries and groundbreaking executives. Honourees are selected based on a combination of proven achievements, demonstrated ability to affect organisational change, commitment to external impact, ability to mentor others, and professional endorsements.

Achado, CEO of Vee69, is one of ten women to win the Advertising Week Africa ‘Future is Female’ Award.

Reacting to the development, Achado said, “Regardless of whether what I do may appear unorthodox, it is my way of emphasizing to other women that we can achieve this goal as a group.

“It is a great honour for me to be recognized in this way; it serves as a tribute to all the women in Africa who are working hard and giving us hope for the future.

In a post about the occasion, Ruth Mortimer, President of Advertising Week worldwide, remarked to the winners, “you’re all so inspiring”.

