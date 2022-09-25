News

Florence Ajimobi bags Knights of John Wesley award

Posted on

Wife of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has been conferred with the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) award. The award ceremony took place yesterday at the Freeman Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Badagry, Lagos State

According to the Meth odist Church Nigeria, the conferment of the award was approved at the 50th Conference Connexional Council of Methodists Church Nigeria in recognition of her, “services to the church”, praying that, “God will continue to use you in many more ways to advance the cause of Christ Kingdom in the world.”

The award was received on behalf of Mrs. Ajimobi by her daughter, Mrs. Bisola Kolapo- Kola Daisi, who on behalf of her mother expressed deep appreciation for her mum being conferred with the prestigious award.

 

“I am especially elated that the Methodist Church has found me worthy of this award that is only bestowed on, ‘devoted, committed, spiritual, faithful, liberal, peace and loving ardent defender of the Christian faith and promoter of the Wesleyan heritage”, she said.

 

According to her, the Knight of John Wesley award has retained its integrity in a society where awards have become two a- penny, as it continued to be bestowed on worthy individuals who have contributed immensely to upholding the integrity that John Wesley, founder of the Methodist movement stood for.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

