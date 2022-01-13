Florence Ajimobi, Kola Daisi express shock over sudden death

Shock and disbelief have continued to trail the news of the death of former Oyo State governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao- Akala. The former governor died this morning in his home in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. Dr (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi, wife of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, also a former governor of the state, expressed shock over the sudden death of the former governor, adding that his death came at a time when his experience and advice would be needed. “It’s with a great sense of loss and grief that I mourn the unexpected passage of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

He was a patriotic, hardworking, leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold in Oyo State and Nigeria. He was also a great and committed friend of my late husband. According to Mrs Ajimobi, by Otunba Alao-Akala’s death, the APC, people of Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria, have lost “An illustrious son, leader and partner in the journey towards building Oyo State of our dream. His death is a great loss to Ogbomoso, Oyo State and our country at this time when his wise and sage counsel, calm disposition are critically needed.” Also reacting to the news of the former governor’s death, Mr Kolapo Kola- Daisi, Oyo South senatorial aspirant expressed shock over the passing of the former governor, whichhesaidcame suddenly and unexpectedly, considering that he never showed any sign of sickness. “I even gathered that he watched the football match between Nigeria and Egypt on Tuesday. This is a great lesson to us all. It has shown the greatness of the Almighty God in the affairs of men.

“I share in the grief of his family, his political associates, and the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo State, who would continue to miss the void he left behind. I know that no words can adequately capture the grief and the pains of the loss; I however pray that the Almighty God console them.”

