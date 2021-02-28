Body & Soul

Florence Ita Giwa experiences unusual Bbirthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

One time Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on legislative matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa is one whose activities have never ceased to attract attention of the news readers.

Aside of her humanitarian activities that her life has been centred around in recent years, her sense of style and social life are also part of the qualities that endear her to people. It is habitual of the ageless beautiful woman to engage in celebration of life. It is on record Mama Bakassi, as Ita Giwa is fondly called has organised several shindigs that turned out to be the talk of the town.

Her 70th birthday party which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, five years ago remains a reference point in the social circle. Many had great expectations about her turning 75 recently.

 

Many had looked forward to seeing her roll out the drums to celebrate in a superlative form but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ita Giwa as a law abiding and reasonable individual decided to shun any form of gathering or party.

However, it was revealed the woman of substances habors intentions to throw the mother of all bashes as soon as coast is clear for gatherings to hold. It is worthy to inform that the recent birthday anniversary didn’t go unnoticed as many of her loved ones, friends, business associates, admirers, and fans ensured she had a swell time by reaching out to her through various means to wish her the best and felicitate with her.

Blessed with an uncommon gene, beautiful soul, and legendary milk of kindness, this famed philanthropist has been doing everything humanly possible to maintain her beauty to the admiration of all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Human Rights Commission seeks partnership with CHI Limited for TV series Silent Prejudice

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the National Human Rights Commission, led by the Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu paid a courtesy visit to CHI limited, makers of Chivita and Hollandia yoghurt, for partnership to further promote and protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.   At the brief meeting with the Managing Director of CHI […]
Body & Soul

Nigeria @60: We shouldn’t have been given independence –Peggy Ovire

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

…Modupe Ozolua wonders if the nation can get it right   It is four days to Nigeria’s 60th independence. Though the atmosphere is not as exciting as expected among ever Jolly Nigerian citizens, Sunday Telegraph seized the opportunity to hear from celebrities who share their birthday month with Nigeria’s independence if there has been any […]
Body & Soul

Malarial tones 5: Enemy within

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Juliet Bumah Hetty wished Lola would just leave. She had been with her for more than two hours and she needed to get ready for lunch date with Bolu. Lola had become a regular visitor to her flat.   She really didn’t mind her visits but Lola was always prying into her past with her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica