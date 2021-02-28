Florence Ita Giwa experiences unusual Bbirthday anniversary

One time Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on legislative matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa is one whose activities have never ceased to attract attention of the news readers.

Aside of her humanitarian activities that her life has been centred around in recent years, her sense of style and social life are also part of the qualities that endear her to people. It is habitual of the ageless beautiful woman to engage in celebration of life. It is on record Mama Bakassi, as Ita Giwa is fondly called has organised several shindigs that turned out to be the talk of the town.

Her 70th birthday party which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, five years ago remains a reference point in the social circle. Many had great expectations about her turning 75 recently.

Many had looked forward to seeing her roll out the drums to celebrate in a superlative form but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ita Giwa as a law abiding and reasonable individual decided to shun any form of gathering or party.

However, it was revealed the woman of substances habors intentions to throw the mother of all bashes as soon as coast is clear for gatherings to hold. It is worthy to inform that the recent birthday anniversary didn’t go unnoticed as many of her loved ones, friends, business associates, admirers, and fans ensured she had a swell time by reaching out to her through various means to wish her the best and felicitate with her.

Blessed with an uncommon gene, beautiful soul, and legendary milk of kindness, this famed philanthropist has been doing everything humanly possible to maintain her beauty to the admiration of all.

