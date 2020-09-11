Florence Obi is first female UNICAL VC

Professor Florence Banku Obi has emerged the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

Obi, an educationist, beat 12 other candidates to clinch the plum job and now succeeds Prof. Zana Akpagu as the 11th Vice Chancellor at the Ivory Tower.

Speaking after the selection, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution and Pro Chancellor, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu said the exercise was transparent and followed the guidelines laid down by Federal Ministry of Education.

The Pro-Chancellor said Professor Obi’s emergence was a victory for women and noting that the 10th Governing Council expects her to build on what the outgoing Vice Chancellor had done.

“What we assured the university community is that we were going to be transparent, open, fair and just.

“There is a guideline from the Ministry of Education as to how to conduct interview for the appointment and there are so many parameters we had to look into and that is exactly what we did.

“What I expect from her is to look at what the outgoing Vice Chancellor has done, governance is a continuum, start from where he has stopped and ensure there is integration even amongst all the people that contested with her,” Nwaogu said.

Reacting, Professor Obi, while giving glory to God, promised to run an inclusive administration.

“I’m happy and return all the glory to God.

“Just received my appointment letter from the 12th Council as Vice Chancellor elect.

“The process was free and fair, and I promise to run an inclusive administration,” Obi said.

Like this: Like Loading...