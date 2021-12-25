Florescent Hotel offers unique facilities, services to middle class

Samuel Ndubuisi Chukwunyere, who is a legal and financial consultant, is chairman of Florescent Hotel located in Festac Town, Lagos. He speaks on the prospects and challenges of running a hotel devoted to catering for the middle class

Who are your target markets?

The middle class. That is where the population is. They are not rich or poor but they are the ones who can afford it. The middle class are mostly the youths. The youths are the target. Our management style is very unique, as what we have is called five star management style. Our management style is for five star hotel, that is the best that we can offer, but we are a three star hotel. We have about 67 rooms, and we have luxury suites too where you can stay comfortably. It is like home within home.

How competitive is your hotel within the environment?

We are doing well after three months in operation. Most of the hotels around here are charging more, targeting the high class but we are targeting the middle class. Their revenue may be more, but we don’t care. What we want is decent revenue.

Do you have conference facilities, viewing centre for live football games?

We have a place called Upper Chamber, where people come to watch films. It can accommodate about 50 to 100 people. We have executive conference room for 50 to 100 people. We are putting it in place for church meetings and all that.

What informed the choice of the hotel’s name?

Florescent means brightness, we are looking forward to a bright future. It is the name I gave to the hotel I managed when my father died in 1970 when I first dabbled into hotel business. Hoping that the future will become better and eventually the future became better. I was able to train myself and trained all my brothers. I even trained my mother when I came back from abroad. I named one of the buildings after my father, Sir Silver Suite, the other one I called Nelson Mandela Suite. Another is called Barack Obama Suite. Just to remember those who performed. My father was the pioneer of women education in Eastern region. At a point my sister was the youngest African student in Great Britain.

What informed your forage into hotel business?

I am from Owerri in Imo State. I am from the suburb. After the war in 1970 I went to the town with my junior brothers. We came across beds, mattresses, and televisions, they were abandoned by people who were running from the civil war. When they saw airplanes they threw them away and ran.

There was a bank then called African Continental Bank (ACB), the staff also ran away. We now converted two of the rooms of the bank into a hotel. We collected all the beds and mattresses we saw outside and brought them into the bank. But when some of the owners later came back we gave them back.

People going from Port Harcourt to Owerri then lodged in the hotel and anything they gave us we took. Finally, my brothers and sisters became the staff of the hotel. At that time it was called Florescent Canteen and Drinking Mess. We added drinking mess because a good number of the soldiers did not know what is called canteen. Then we added drinking mess which the soldiers knew. It was bubbling more than the bigger hotels. That was in Douglas Road by Mbaise Road, Imo State.

So I operated it from 1970 to 1972 before I went abroad to study. My mother and siblings continued running it. When I came back, I retired my mother. Later ACB came and took over their property but the owner of the compound was surprised that at my age I was able to think that way.

So he gave me another place in the compound, we renovated it and built a makeshift hotel there and we continued. That gave me a background. When I went abroad too, I saw how people made mon-ey from hotels. It is a steady income, if you manage it well.

What are some of the basic lessons you learnt from you travels?

I was in Liberia, Great Britain and America. The lesson is hard work. I believe in success through hard work. That is why people like the late Alex Ekwueme and living business moguls like Pascal Dozie are my role models. People who achieved success through hard work. I believe in success through hard work.

What are your projections for the future?

We plan by the grace of God to have another hotel in Owerri called Florescent. We intend to have another one in Abuja called Intercontinental. I am doing the one in Abuja with some expatriates. I am going to provide the land, they will provide the buildings. It is a five star hotel around Airport Road. The one in Owerri town is going to be around Owerri, Mbiase Road. I acquired the land in the 1980s, six plots but four plots are now left. In Abuja I acquired between 60 and 100 plots which I am going to use for the business.

