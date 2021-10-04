Business

Florida names Nigerian surgeon-general

A Nigerian-American, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has been appointed the surgeon-general and secretary of the Department of Health of the State of Florida by the Governor of Florida, Ron De- Santis. Ladapo was recently appointed a professor by the College of Medicine, University of Florida (UF).

 

Before joining UF, he had served as an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles  (UCLA).

 

He is a graduate of Wake Forest University where he obtained a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

 

He has a remarkable academic and medical career with a strong emphasis on health policy research. Ladapo comes by way of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, with a superb background.

