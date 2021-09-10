Business

Flour millers warn of impending food crisis

Citing prevailing economic conditions and unfavourable regulatory frameworks, flour millers, under the auspices of Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), have warned of an impending food crisis in the country following the impact of insecurity on wheat planting belt and agric sector in general. Also, the association explained that due to disruption to vital supply chains, globally and locally, as a result of several COVID-19 curtailment policies and unfavourable foreign exchange (FX) regimes, coupled with other wheat challenges, securing food for the average Nigerian was becoming tougher to sustain.

In an in-house news bulletin on Nigeria’s wheat value chain, the FMAN members warned Nigerian government to sit up to the economic reality threatening the country’s food security, especially around the wheat sector, because of the important role wheat consumption plays in every home in Nigeria. According to FMAN, industry reports show that 45 per cent of the food variants served in Nigerian homes are wheat derivatives and account for 75 million of the daily food portions in Nigerian households.

The FMAN report highlighted the profit eroding effects of the shrinking global wheat production levels, increasing cost and skyrocketing freight/free on board (FOB) rates placed on Nigeria-bound goods on the revenue of flour millers and bakers. The flour millers submitted that the current price hike in the global wheat market, which the local millers rely upon to bridge the expansive supply short-fall occasioned by the low level of domestic wheat production, constituted an operational strain that is heavily impacting the cost of production of millers and have the potential to further elevate wheat-based staples prices.

Highlighting recent price volatility in the global wheat market, the millers noted that from as early as the first quarter of 2021 the global price of wheat rose to $642 per bushel in January 2021 and then $650 per bushel by the end of the quarter. Further market pressures saw price settle at $726.75 per bushel in May. By the end of June 2021, price dropped to $693.5 per bushel, while yet another spike pushed price to $707 per bushel in July 2021.

The sector report revealed how the millers and bakers absorb the inflationary burden and the impact of rising global wheat cost on the cost of wheat-based products. They added that wheatbased food products were fairly price elastic and, therefore, any rise in the price of these products in the local markets could potentially heighten pressure on the disposable income of Nigerians, many of whom fall within the C, D, & E socio-economic spectrum.

They revealed that a likely third wave COVID-19 outbreak, considering the widening spread of the new Delta variant in addition to several early knocks, could see the bottom fall out entirely for the flour milling industry if urgent steps are not taking to arrest it. FMAN said the flour milling industry played a significant role in providing Nigeria’s ever-growing population access to relatively cheaper staples.

They urged government to allow the millers to access FX at the I&E window, suspend the 15 per cent cassava levy, explore other measures to support the millers and bakers, as well as assist local wheat farmers to acquire improved wheat seed varieties. They pointed to strategic tax concessions in areas that align with the backward integration target of CBN amongst others as further measures that would forestall a cave-in of the flour milling industry.

