Flour Mills earmarks $300million to build sugar company in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Government has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding ( MoU) with Flour Mills of Nigeria to build a sugar company in Toto Local Area of the state. The Secretary to The Government of Nasarawa State, (SSG) Bar. Ubandoma signed on behalf of the State Government while the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Omoboyede Olusanya signed for his company.

The event took place at the Nasarawa State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday. Speaking at the event, Governor Abdullahi Sule said that signing of the MoU was in line with the objectives of his administration encapsulated in the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategy.

He explained that the establishment of the sugar company would bring about economic activities, provide employment opportunities to the people of the state as well and enhance bring development of the state. According to him, government had provided a piece of land for the project, saying government would provide enabling environment for the smooth operation of the company when established. In a remark, Olusanya, lauded the state government for giving the company the opportunity to help to address economic problem in the state.

The GMD explained that the company would invest an initial $300 million in the project and would cover 2,450 acres of land. The CEO of FMN said the sugar company would stimulate economic activities in the state and provide employment opportunity to the people. Olusanya added that as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company would build schools and recreational facilities among others. Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Richard Adeniyi-Adebayo lauded the Nasarawa State government for keying into the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify the economy.

