Flour Mills names operating officer

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, has appointed Mr Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya as its group chief operating officer.

The appointment of Olusanya brings to 14 the total number of members of the board of directors. According to the Company Secretary/ Director, Legal Services, Joseph Umolu the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the appointment had been notified of the appointment.

Olusanya obtained Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Lagos and two master degrees in environmental engineering and computer science from the University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester respectively.

He had served in similar leadership positions including chief business transformation officer at Dangote Group, managing director/chief executive of Emerging Market Telecommunications Service (9Mobile). In his comment, the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Coumantaros, said, “We are most excited to welcome Mr Olusanya to our Board of Directors.”

