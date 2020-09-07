Business

Flour Mills names operating officer

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, has appointed Mr Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya as its group chief operating officer.

 

The appointment of Olusanya brings to 14 the total number of members of the board of directors. According to the Company Secretary/ Director, Legal Services, Joseph Umolu the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the appointment had been notified of the appointment.

 

Olusanya obtained Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Lagos and two master degrees in environmental engineering and computer science from the University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester respectively.

 

He had served in similar leadership positions including chief business transformation officer at Dangote Group, managing director/chief executive of Emerging Market Telecommunications Service (9Mobile). In his comment, the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Coumantaros, said, “We are most excited to welcome Mr Olusanya to our Board of Directors.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Much ado about CAC’s safety initiative

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) introduced a company registration model that has failed to go down well with lawyers and other clients, thereby engendering unprecedented disagreement between the parties. Isa Abdulwahab reports The outbreak of coronavirus comes with lots of discomforting consequences. Being one of the leading causes of […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Stock brokers savouring COVID-19 respite

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and its devastation on the economy may halt stock brokers’ recapitalisation plans. Chris Ugwu writes The issue of recapitalisation by operators in Nigerian capital market has continued to be of great concern to market regulators as well as operators and other stakeholders. In 2008, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), […]
Business

LG unveils compact VRF solution

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

major player in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, LG Electronics, has launched a compact variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution using R32 refrigerant. With the Multi V S, the VRF came as the first in the industry. LG in a statement noted that with its key characteristics of environment-friendliness and compact size, Multi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: