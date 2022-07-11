Flush out killer herdsmen from forests, Edo orders communities

Acting Edo State Governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday told communities to engage hunters and vigilantes to flush out killer Fulani herdsmen hiding in the forests.

A recent report showed that over 20 forests in the three senatorial zones have been taken over by criminal Fulani herdsmen who have been abducting people. Shaibu gave the order after an emergency security meeting with traditional rulers, opinion leaders and law enforcement agencies.

As part of the resolutions of the meeting heads of the 18 local government areas were directed to pay the vigilantes andhuntersmonthlystipends to boost their morale as they comb the forests to engage the criminals. It was resolved that traditionalrulers wouldhenceforth be held responsible for any act of kidnapping and terrorism in their domains.

It said: “That everybody currently residing in any forest in Edo State in the guise of camping should vacate such areas with immediate effect. “The acting governor has mandated all acting LGC heads to use all the security apparatusincludingthepolice, army, vigilante groups, hunters and others to forcefully remove any groups or individuals within the next 10 days.

“That henceforth, any traditionalrulerandvillagehead who have collected money from any herdsmen therefore permitting any form of camping or grazing in any Edo State forest should refund suchmoneyandasktheherdsmen to leave with immediate effect.”

The resolution also said that after 10 days from the day of themeeting, traditionalrulers would be held responsible for kidnappings in their areas.

