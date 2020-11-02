Sports

Flying Eagles beat KCG Academy 5-0 in friendly tie

The country’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria started their preparations on a bright note, defeating KCG Academy 5-0 in a warm-up game on Saturday afternoon.

 

The Nigeria U-20 Men’s National Team went 2-0 up in the first half, in what is seen a keenly contested match between both sides. Hassan Hussein and Nzubuechi efforts were enough to separate both sides and put the Nigeria national 2-0 ahead.

 

Chukwubuekem, Azeez and Ubani scored one goal each to complete the 5-0 rout of the Abuja based Football Academy. Flying Eagles who are in group B of the WAFU Zone B championship slated to hold in Togo will slug it out with Ghana and Ivory Coast for the 2020 African Nations Cup ticket.

 

The WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship is an association football tournament that is contested between national teams of Zone B of the West African Football Union . Seven teams were drawn in two groups of four and three.

 

WAFU Zone B member teams are Ivory Coast, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo. Togo (host), Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger are in group A.

