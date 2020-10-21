Sports

Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets face tough opposition on roads to Mauritania, Morocco

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigeria’s U20 and U17 boys have been presented with tough tasks in the races for next year’s youth continental championships.

At the Draws conducted Wednesday, seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria were housed in the same Group B as Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Junior Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire for the WAFU B U20 Tournament taking place in the Republic of Togo November 18 – December 2.

 

Hosts Togo, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso will battle it out in Group A of the tournament, from which the champion team will qualify to represent the zone at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations that will hold in Mauritania.

Also Wednesday, WAFU B secretariat made the draw for the WAFU B U17 Tournament holding in Benin Republic in December.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, champions of Africa in 2001 and 2007, and five-time world champions, will contend with the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire also in Group B. The tournament holds December 5 – 20.

Group A has hosts Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Togo. The winner of the tournament will represent the zone at the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco in the month of March.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Olympic Games: Nigeria volleyball’ll qualify, says NVBF boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is confident that the nation’s beach volleyball women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.   Nimrod told journalists that the COVID-19 will play a vital role whenever the Confederation of Africa Volleyball decides to choose a host for the final round. […]
Sports

NTTF ready to resume actions after COVID-19, says President

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Ishaku Tikon, has said that the federation is ready to resume competitive activities following the approval of the Presidential Task Force on the resumption of non-contact sports as- badminton, table tennis, tennis, and track, and field events. PTF has said that non-contact sports could kick off with strict adherence […]
Sports

Nigeria’ll be represented at CAF Champions League –Falode

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

T he Chairperson of Nigeria’s Women Football League, Aishat Falode, has declared that the country will have a representative in the newly established CAF Champions League for women expected to start in 2021.     Speaking on a radio programme in Ibadan, monitored by our correspondent, Falode revealed that matches will still hold this year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: