Flying Eagles gun for 8th title as AFCON U-20 gets under way in Egypt

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are bidding to clinch their eighth title as the U-20 African Cup of Nations begins on Sunday in Egypt but they would have to first navigate through a difficult group which includes the host nation. The competition which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, will see the top four performing teams in Egypt, pick up tickets to represent Africa in Indonesia in May. Nigeria are the most successful country in the history of the competition with seven titles and could be termed one of the favourites to win in Egypt but they are housed in a tricky group with Senegal and Mozambique also fighting for the two slots for the quarterfinal. Egypt are winners in 1981, 1991, 2003 and 2013 while Senegal were the runners-up in 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of the tournament.

It is pertinent to note that Nigeria last won the title in 2015 and did not even qualify for the last editions but coach Ladan Bosso-led team raised the hopes of Nigerian fans with the blistering way they cruised to the trophy in the last WAFU B tournament to pick a ticket to this competition. Bosso who suffered the ignominy of failing to qualify the team for the last AFCON will be keen to redeem himself and no doubt has put together a team strong enough to challenge for the title given their pre-tournament activities. They have played some friendly matches including the one against title chasers Zambia which ended 4-2 in favour of the Nigerian team.

They even wrapped up their preparations with a resounding 6-1 over a Morrocan club side. They have to hit the ground running when they face the Junior Teranga Lions Sunday night. Bosso has claimed his charge would form the fulcrum of the Super Eagles team in foreseeable future and he could be talking about some future stars including Jude Sunday, Jonathan Nicholas, Ahmed Abdullahi, Haliru Sarki and Olamilekan Adams whom he would expect to produce moments of brilliance that will lead to the team making it to the World Cup. The coach can’t be faulted for making such claims, he was responsible for the discovery of some players including Brown Ideye, Efe Ambrose and Elderson Echiejile who later became superstars with the senior national team. A former international Dosu Joseph said the team could go all the way in Egypt even though he believes it wouldn’t be an easy task.

“The players that Ladan Bosso has invited are very exciting and will for sure make the country proud. Yes, it won’t be easy, however, I have no doubt that they will be the team to beat.” The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation had also noted that the team could become unbeatable if some tactical tweaking is carried out.

“They defend and attack in numbers which is very good, but they just have to try to tighten all loose ends, especially in the defence area so as not to concede too many goals. “I think if we can keep a clean sheet then there is no stopping Nigeria. If we score and ensure we don’t concede, then we are always going to come out on top,” he said. Meanwhile, hosts Egypt, will be under pressure to deliver at home in what is also their 12th tournament, and having last participated in 2017, they will be keen to reclaim the title they last won in 2013.

With holders Ghana eliminated at the qualifying stage, a new champion will be crowned and there are other favourites besides Nigeria and Egypt. Uganda, runners-up in 2021, will be keen to make a statement of intent, having landed in a Group B that also has Central Africa Republic, South Sudan and Congo. Congo, who are making a return since 2015 in what is their third appearance, won the competition in 2007 while it is the second time for 2021 quarter-finalists CAR. South Sudan are making their debut. Meanwhile, Group C has 2017 winners Zambia, who are back since their victory five years ago, the Gambia, third place finishers in 2007 and 2021 as well as Benin, who also managed bronze in 2005. The Junior Squirrels of Benin overcame Ghana conquerors Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final round of the qualifiers to seal their ticket. Bosso has a clearcut target ahead at the tournament and he said, “Qualifying for the World Cup is the target and anything after that will be a bonus.”

