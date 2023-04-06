Sports

Flying Eagles need early preparations – Abiodun

Former Sunshine Stars coach, Henry Abiodun, has canvassed for early preparations for Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup. According to the coach, the other participating teams are already preparing for the competition while the Flying Eagles are yet to be called into camp.

“It’s no longer a news that the Nigeria U-20 national team qualified to play in the U-20 FIFA World Cup which is just few weeks away,” he said. “I am very positive other countries that picked up the tickets to represent their continents and nations are in top gear and at the highest preparation period of the final phase to the U-20 World Cup.

“Majority of these nations are either in a close camp, playing tours or international friendly competitions. “The Senegalese team (one of the nations we like to refer to as, small Country) that won the AFCON gold medal only went on a week break and are since, back in camp, ready to go. I stand to be corrected, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria are yet to kick start preparations. Failure to prepare someone said, is preparing to fail…God forbid. “Professionally speaking, the preparations to WAFU was shabby, to the AFCON was also shabby. The NFF cannot afford to shabbily prepare for a major tournament like the U-20 World Cup and expect the team to perform wonders.

