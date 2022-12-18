Flying Eagles off on Yuletide holiday

Coach of Nigeria U-20 team, Flying Eagles, Coach Ladan Bosso, has released the players currently in camp for the Yuletide holiday after the team rounded off the first phase of their preparations for the forthcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a high note. The Flying Eagles on Saturday morning defeated Nigeria Professional Football League side, Lobi Stars, 2-0, at FIFA Goal Project AstroTurf in Abuja. Haliru Sarki broke the deadlock in a closely-fought game with a well-taken free kick in the 76th minute, and 10 minutes later, prolific Olusegun Otusanya sealed the victory for the Ladan Bosso-tutored side after an assist from Dominion Ohaka. The win was the second for the U-20 boys in three games against NPFL sides as Bosso’s squad maintained their rich vein of form. Earlier on Friday, the Egyptbound team forced Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw with Olamilekan Adams scoring the equaliser four minutes to the end of the game. On Thursday, the Ladan Bossoled team knocked Wikki Tourists 2-0 with goals from Olamilekan Adams and Olusegun Otusanya stamping the win for the seventime African Champions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...