Flying Eagles stars, Agbalaka, Njoku, make U-20 AFCON Best XI

Flying Eagles defenders Augustine Njoku and Solomom Agbalaka have been named among the Best XI of the just-concluded CAF U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria finished the competition as the third best team thanks to a 4-0 win over Tunisia in the third-place playoff on Friday, while Senegal defeated Gambia 2-0 to lift the trophy for the first time.

Njoku was placed in the right-back position while Agbalaka was best at left-back.

Njoku and Agbalaka starred for Nigeria during the competition with brilliant defensive displays, with the latter taking much of the spotlight with his man of the match performances against Egypt and Mozambique.

Agbalaka scored the match winner for Nigeria against hosts Egypt to help their Flying Eagles record their first win at the tournament and also followed it up with another commanding display in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Mozambique in their last group game.

Njoku was notable in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Uganda in the quarter-finals, a result that secured a 2023 U-20 World Cup spot for Ladan Bosso’s lads.

Winners of the tournament, the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal, dominated the team of the tournament with four players.

Gambia and Congo have two players each and the Hippos of Uganda are represented by a player.

Malick Daf of Senegal was picked as coach of the tournament.

