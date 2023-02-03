Sports

Flying Eagles tackle Junior Chipolopolo in Abuja

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Nigerian U-20 national team, Flying Eagles, will face their biggest preparatory test on Friday (today) when they take on the Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia in a prestigious friendly game ahead of their participation at this year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The encounter has suffered postponment after Zambia failed to make it to Nigeria on the initial date, but with the arrival of a 35- man delegation of the 2017 U-20 AFCON champions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thurs day afternoon, the game is set to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday evening. Champions of the WAFU B U-20 Championship held in Niger Republic in May 2022, the Flying Eagles, have been drawn to play hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place between February 18 and March 12 this year.

Zambia won the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which they hosted, and then reached the quarter- finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic the same year, before losing to Italy after extra time in Suwon. In Egypt, Zambia will be up against Tunisia, Benin Republic and The Gambia in Group C, while Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo battle things out in Group B.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Salah breaks Liverpool Champions League scoring record in draw

Posted on Author Reporter

…as PSG, Basaksehir players take knee Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds completed their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland. Jurgen Klopp’s side were already assured of top spot coming into the game and they began in perfect fashion as Egypt international Salah ran clear and poked home after […]
Sports

Another Cameroon World Cup star dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely two months after losing the legendary their captain to the memorable Italia ’90 World Cup, Stephen Tataw, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are again bereaved. This follows the death of Epherem Mbom, a defender at the 1982 World Cup in Spain when Cameroon debuted and bowed out undefeated at the group stage. According to information […]
Sports

Eagles land in America for Mexico clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The delegation of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America, for Saturday’s international friendly match taking place at the imposing Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as LA Coliseum. Organisers expect a full house at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum at Saturday’s match, which would make it the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica