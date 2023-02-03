Flying Eagles tackle Junior Chipolopolo in Abuja

The Nigerian U-20 national team, Flying Eagles, will face their biggest preparatory test on Friday (today) when they take on the Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia in a prestigious friendly game ahead of their participation at this year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The encounter has suffered postponment after Zambia failed to make it to Nigeria on the initial date, but with the arrival of a 35- man delegation of the 2017 U-20 AFCON champions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thurs day afternoon, the game is set to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday evening. Champions of the WAFU B U-20 Championship held in Niger Republic in May 2022, the Flying Eagles, have been drawn to play hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place between February 18 and March 12 this year.

Zambia won the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which they hosted, and then reached the quarter- finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic the same year, before losing to Italy after extra time in Suwon. In Egypt, Zambia will be up against Tunisia, Benin Republic and The Gambia in Group C, while Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo battle things out in Group B.

