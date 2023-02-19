Sports

Flying Eagles tackle Senegal in AFCON U-20 opener

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will begin their chase for the World U-20 ticket as they take on Senegal in the opening game of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team has won almost all its test games before the championship will hope to get a win against their West African neighbours who as the Nigeria side won the West African Football Union (WAFU) championships. While Senegal won the WAFU A Cup to qualify for the U-20 AFCON, Nigeria won the WAFU B Cup to secure a ticket to be part of the championship in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Moroccan Jalal Jayed as referee for Sunday’s game between the seven-time champions Nigeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium. Jayed will be assisted by Tunisian Mohamed Bakir (assistant referee 1), Algerian Hamza Bouzit (assistant referee 2) and Ivorian Clement Franklin Kpan, in the match that will kick off at 7pm Egypt time (6pm Nigeria time), three hours after the tournament opening game between hosts Egypt and Mozambique at the same venue. While Hussein Jenayah from Tunisia will be the match commissioner, Burundian Jean Claude Birumushahu will serve as referee assessor and Imade El Fahouss from Morocco will be general coordinator.

The Flying Eagles had their first official training session in Cairo on Friday at Jewel Hotel training field as the team gets set for the clash with Senegal. Nigeria, two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists and one-time bronze medallists, will be gunning for an eighth continental title at the finals in Egypt.

They play host nation Egypt and Mozambique in other games in Group A. Only the top four-placed teams at the 12-nation tournament will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Indonesia, taking place between May 20 and June 11.

 

