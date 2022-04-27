Flying Eagles to pick 30 players for U-20 AFCON qualifiers

Flying Eagles will fly out to the Niger Republic for the U20 AFCON qualifiers with an enlarged squad of 30 players. The tournament organisers allow for an enlarged squad due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but teams will have to pick up the expenses for additional players. The short time coach Ladan Bosso has had to prepare for the WAFU B qualifiers has forced the NFF to go with a big squad, officials said.

The Flying Eagles yesterday stepped up their preparations for the qualifying tournament when they play two test matches including one against high-flying NNL outfit City FC of Abuja. The team are due to depart Abuja Thursday. They are also billed to play two friendlies against hosts Niger in Niamey before their opening Group B clash against defending champions Ghana on May 7. Burkina Faso are the other team in their first-round group. The names of the final 30 players that will make it to Niger will be officially released by the Nigeria Football Federation NFF on Wednesday.

