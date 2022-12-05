Sports

Flying Eagles will get better – Bosso

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The coach of Nigeria’s U-20 National team, Ladan Bosso, has assured Nigerians that his boys will continue to get better after recording 17 goals in three preparatory games played by the team, with the latest a 7-0 defeat of a Keffi- Selected team at FIFA Goal Project Football Turf. Earlier on Friday, the Flying Eagles thumped Capital City FC 5-0 in another friendly match.

 

Forward , Abdurahman Adam sent Capital City goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the game after Alex Ayuba was tripped in the 18-yard box to give the Flying Eagles an early lead.

 

Alex Ayuba who was fouled for the penalty doubled the lead for the Eagles in the 31st minute with a low drive to give Bosso’s wards a two-goal advantage before half time.

 

Substitute Albert Hillary added the 3rd goal three minutes into the second half before midfielder Daniel Daga’s screamer in the 59th minute. Hillary added his second of the game and the fifth goal for the Flying Eagles in the 70th minute of the game to complete the rout.

It was another scintillating performance by the Ladan Bosso-tutored side who annihilated Paul E Sports Academy 5-0 on Thursday as the team continued its preparations towards the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Amokachi hails return of National Principals’ Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former International, Daniel Amokachi, has expressed delight over the proposed return of the national Principals Cup. Organisers of the event, HideaPlus in collaboration with the ministry of sports is looking at November/ December kick off date for the youth football fiesta. Amokachi said that the initiative was coming at the right time to give […]
Sports

Violent clashes in Tirana before the Conference final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Violent clashes broke out in Tirana on Tuesday night ahead of the Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, as Dutch fans attacked a local man and injured 10 police officers, authorities said. Eight Feyenoord fans were arrested for battering an Albanian man with a chair when he showed his support for the Roma […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020 B/ball: MakingTop Eight’ll be good – Ahmedu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

President of African FIBA Zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu (rtd), has said it will be a good thing if the D’Tigers and D’Tigress can make the best 8 at the forthcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympics Games Ahmedu said that although both teams are in a very difficult group, that is not enough reasons to say we […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica