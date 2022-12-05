Flying Eagles will get better – Bosso

The coach of Nigeria’s U-20 National team, Ladan Bosso, has assured Nigerians that his boys will continue to get better after recording 17 goals in three preparatory games played by the team, with the latest a 7-0 defeat of a Keffi- Selected team at FIFA Goal Project Football Turf. Earlier on Friday, the Flying Eagles thumped Capital City FC 5-0 in another friendly match.

Forward , Abdurahman Adam sent Capital City goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the game after Alex Ayuba was tripped in the 18-yard box to give the Flying Eagles an early lead.

Alex Ayuba who was fouled for the penalty doubled the lead for the Eagles in the 31st minute with a low drive to give Bosso’s wards a two-goal advantage before half time.

Substitute Albert Hillary added the 3rd goal three minutes into the second half before midfielder Daniel Daga’s screamer in the 59th minute. Hillary added his second of the game and the fifth goal for the Flying Eagles in the 70th minute of the game to complete the rout.

It was another scintillating performance by the Ladan Bosso-tutored side who annihilated Paul E Sports Academy 5-0 on Thursday as the team continued its preparations towards the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt next year.

