Flying Eagles, Young Chipolopolo to play on Saturday

The international friendly match between Nigeria and Zambia at the U-20 boys’ level will now take at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, February 4. Initially, both countries’ football-governing bodies had agreed on a two-match tour for January 27 and 30 respectively.

However, issues of logistics and the compunction on the Young Chipolopolo to process their entry visas into Egypt for the forthcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations before leaving Zambia forced a postponement. Zambia’s U-20 delegation is still in Lusaka and will now only be able to play one match against the Flying Eagles, before proceeding to Dakar for a game against Senegal on Tuesday next week.

Both Nigeria and Zambia will face a country from the other’s region in Egypt, with Nigeria drawn against Mozambique (alongside host nation Egypt and Senegal) in Group A, while Zambia will face Benin Republic (alongside Tunisia and The Gambia) in Group C. Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo make up Group B. Seven-time African champions Nigeria will fly to Morocco on Wednesday next week for their final round of preparations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...