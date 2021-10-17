Flying Officers Cup 2021: Confluence Queens, Nasarawa Amazons clash in quarterfinal

It is going to be a battle between top Nigeria Professional Women League sides, Confluence Queens and Nasarawa Amazons in the quarterfinal stage of the prestigious pre-season tournament, Flying Officers Cup currently going on in Abuja. To get to the final eight, Confluence Queens thumped WACO Ladies FC 4-0 in the second Group C game of the day, achieving 100 percent record so far in the tournament. Confluence Queens with nine points from three games finished top of Group C and qualify for the quarter final alongside Sunshine Queens (6 points) as SGH Academy (3 points) and WACO Ladies FC (0 point) bid the competition goodbye. In Group D, Nasarawa Amazons had to endure a frustrating defensive display by Nationwide side, Lakeside Queens FC. Lakeside Queens almost caused a major upset of the tournament but unfortunately, an own goal by their goalkeeper and player of the match, Ambali Sekinat, with the last kick of the game won the match for Nasarawa Amazons. In Group C, Sunshine Queens pipped SGH Academy 1-0 to make it to the quarter final. Edo Queens in the last game of the day earned a 3-0 win over Danaz Ladies FC to join Confluence Queens as the two clubs with perfect record so far in the tournament. Earlier on Friday, Bayelsa Queens’ quest to win their third trophy in as many months failed to materialized after the defending champions of the Flying Officers Cup was bundled out of the competition in the group stage. The target was to add the Flying Officers Cup to the Aiteo and Betsy Obaseki Cups already won this year but it was not to be after starting the competition with a loss against Robo Queens of Lagos
