Charles Ogundiya

Lagos-based Robo Queens on Sunday in their maiden appearance at the prestigious Flying Officers Cup, emerged the champion after defeating Edo Queens 1-0 in the final.

The AITEO Cup runners up contributed to the elimination of the defending champion, Bayelsa Queens, while also ending Edo Queens record of not conceding any goal at the competition.

The solitary goal of the game came in the 26th minute through Opeyemi Ajakaiye, who converted a shot from about 33 yards FC Robo Queens coach, Emmanuel Orobosa Osahon, became the third manager to win the Flying Officers Cup after Gabriel Adejor (Edo Queens) and Moses Aduku (Bayelsa Queens).

Earlier on, Osun Babes FC defeated Confluence Queens 9-8 on penalties. Abisola Abiona missed her spot kick for Osun Babes while the duo of Hauwa Abdullahi and Oliver Jenifer missed their penalties for Confluence Queens.

Osun Babes defender, Kemi Abiodun converted the final penalty kick to win the third place match for the Omoluabi Queens.

Like this: Like Loading...