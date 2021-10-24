Flying Officers Cup 21 Final: Edo Queens, Robo, in royale battle

FC Robo Queens player are high in spirit ahead of the final game of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup with Edo Queens on Sunday. Folashade Ijamilusi and Lawal Taiwo exuded confidence in the team’s resolve to return to Lagos with the trophy. “We are very happy and in good mood heading into tomorrow’s final match. This is our first time playing at this tournament and to get to the final in our first attempt means a lot to us Individually, as players and the coaching crew.

I am very excited with the feat,” Ijamilusi said. “We are on a revenge mission as we have played Edo Queens on several occasions last season and during the pre season. For sure, tomorrow’s game will be a win for FC Robo Queens to avenge our recent defeat to Edo Queens in the third place match of Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament.

Before the kick off of this tournament, our believe have always been to win the tournament, even from Benin, we know that our main aim is to win this tournament.” Lawal Taiwo on her part opined that the most important thing is for FC Robo Queens to break Edo Queens defence which is yet to concede any goal after five games. She said: “By the grace of God, I will work towards scoring tomorrow to help me team win the trophy. The most important thing for the team is to win and I am optimistic that we are going to win the final game. We have been preparing well towards the game.

“We have played Edo Queens before now and have beaten them and we will surely win tomorrow’s game in similar manner. Records are meant to be broken. The fact that Edo Queens are yet to concede a goal after five matches don’t mean that we won’t score them in the final. We will work towards beaking their defence to score and win them.” Essien Marylene who has also scored two goals alongside Folashade Ijamilusi and Lawal Taiwo also showed optimism that FC Robo Queens will clinch the title. “I didn’t envisage it that I will score two goals at this tournament but I thank God for the two goals. For me, I know that we will win the game against Edo Queens. If I start the game or not, I will give my best to ensure that the team win the game. “The feeling and experience with FC Robo during this my first assignment with the club has been great and one that I wasn’t expecting. The team is an encouraging one that motivates players to give their best. They even give young players mind to play. When a player make mistake, the team correct the player to improve. The team is a very good team.” The final match of the Flying Officers Cup, will come up by 3pm on Sunday at the Area 10 Sports Complex and will be shown live by Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Radio Nigeria Network Service.

