Flying Officers Cup 21: Olowookeere stays modest ahead clash against Ghana Police

Naija Ratels Head Coach Bankole Olowookeere says his team are not of the opinion that they are better than Ghana Police Ladies ahead of their Flying Officers Cup opening day match.

The Police Ladies finished as first runner up in the 2021 Ghana Women Premier League, just behind WAFU ‘B Champions, Hasaacas Ladies.

The ‘Ratels’ who were semi-finalist at the last Flying Officers Cup edition will tackle their Ghanaian counterpart 3pm on Sunday at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja and Olowookeere insists that they will go into the game with alot of respect for their counterpart.

“Everyday we get prepared for the challenges ahead of us and plan to get ourselves better as a team,” Olowookeere said.

“We respect our opponent, and also know that they are a very good team, but nevertheless, we know our strength and have to make the best out of it.

“We are trying to stay modest,” Naija Ratels are not seen as one of the top teams, so there is less pressure on us. We just go out and work hard in every match and continue building a formidable team for the Premiership season.”

The third edition of the Flying Officers Cup will kick-off on Sunday, the 10th of October 2021 at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja.

