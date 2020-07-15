Metro & Crime

Flying planes was my daughter's childhood dream – late Tolulope's father

Biological father of the late youngest and only female combat pilot of the Nigeria Airforce, Mr. Akintunde Arotile, has said his late daughter, Tolulope Arotile, had aspired to fly an aircraft since primary school day.
Arotile, who is a retired Assistant General Manager and Power Engineer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), told New Telegraph that his faughter was a hard working and intelligent child.
“From day one she has been not just unique but special, I was in Kaduna then, were she schooled at the Airforce base, starting from kindergarten, nursary and secondary schools, before she proceeded to the Nigeria Defence Academy.
“Right from her childhood, she told me one day that ‘daddy, look at that aircraft, I am going to fly it one day’, that was when she was in primary six. Even though I took it as childish talk, but I said okay and amen.
“Majorly, she worked hard, got admission into NDA, studied BSC Mathematics, through there she became an Airforce officer as a cadet student, then she was selected as part of those that will fly aircraft, when she was commissioned, she was sent to Enugu, there she was sent to several over sea trainings and courses.”
“I just give thanks to God that she was able to achieve her childhood dream,” he sad tearfully.
Late Tolulope Arotile, a native of Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, died on Tuesday in a freak car accident.
According to official reports she was struck by a car driven by a former classmate who was said to have reversed the vehicle to greet her.

