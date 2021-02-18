News

Flyover: Osun to shut Olaiya intersection for 9 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Osun State government has said that it would close down Olaiya intersection with effect from 18th February, 2021. In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Olatoke Olaniyan, the closure which would commence from today was a result of the commencement of the construction of the flyover across the intersection.

It reads: “This is to bring to the attention of residents and motorists that the Government of the State of Osun will as from tomorrow by 11a.m, on Thursday, 18th February 2021 close down for a period of nine (9) months the popular Olaiya Intersection to pave way for the immediate construction of a 625-metres flyover to arrest the incessant and avoidable accidents and traffic gridlock associated with the area. “In order to ensure economic activities are not totally paralyzed and ensure free flow of vehicular movements within and around Osogbo, diversion routes have been created and road diversion signs installed.

“Men of the FRSC, NPF, NSCDC and OYES will be assisted by officers from the office of transportation in the ministryof worksandtransport, and other paramilitary organizations in the 9 months of the construction to guide and direct motorists. “Recall that a three-hour demo was observed three weeks ago to sensitize the public and observe all precautionary measures towards the diversion routes “All corrections and observations noted during the test have been effected and new routes created. Members of the public are enjoined to observe the road signs and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to make the road diversions as seamless and smooth as possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC, PDP trade words over botched Bakura by-election

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d and Onyekachi Eze

INEC: We’ve found our missing staff   The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State yesterday traded words over the results of Saturday’s local government election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive.   The parties engaged in accusations as to what was responsible for […]
News

Take your case to National Assembly, Lawan tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, appealed to all Nigerians to take whatever issues seriously affecting them to the National Assembly for legislative attention. Lawan made the appeal when a delegation of the Enugu State Committee on the creation of Adada State visited him in his office at the National Assembly. The delegation, which […]
News

El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica