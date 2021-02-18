Flyover: Osun to shut Olaiya intersection for 9 months

Osun State government has said that it would close down Olaiya intersection with effect from 18th February, 2021. In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Olatoke Olaniyan, the closure which would commence from today was a result of the commencement of the construction of the flyover across the intersection.

It reads: “This is to bring to the attention of residents and motorists that the Government of the State of Osun will as from tomorrow by 11a.m, on Thursday, 18th February 2021 close down for a period of nine (9) months the popular Olaiya Intersection to pave way for the immediate construction of a 625-metres flyover to arrest the incessant and avoidable accidents and traffic gridlock associated with the area. “In order to ensure economic activities are not totally paralyzed and ensure free flow of vehicular movements within and around Osogbo, diversion routes have been created and road diversion signs installed.

“Men of the FRSC, NPF, NSCDC and OYES will be assisted by officers from the office of transportation in the ministryof worksandtransport, and other paramilitary organizations in the 9 months of the construction to guide and direct motorists. “Recall that a three-hour demo was observed three weeks ago to sensitize the public and observe all precautionary measures towards the diversion routes “All corrections and observations noted during the test have been effected and new routes created. Members of the public are enjoined to observe the road signs and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to make the road diversions as seamless and smooth as possible.”

