Travel & Tourism

Flyzone links Dubai with Nigerian travel agencies

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

For a period of five years, leading Dubai Destination Management Company in Nigeria, Flyzone, has successfully processed thousands of Dubai visas for over 4, 000 travel agencies. Previously, these agencies experienced a lot of hardship in procuring Dubai visa in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Principal Executive of Flyzone Tourism, Awomoyi Ayodeji. According to him, Flyzone offers services that bridge the space between Nigeria travel companies and Dubai. Ayodeji said the destination management company offers positive travel experiences which cut across related travel and tourism businesses. According to him; “It is like having Dubai at your back door.”

Flyzone services include tour packages, hotel reservations, procurement of visas to travel agencies on a business-to-business basis, as he noted that, “packages like these have addressed issues of delivery, which in turn make our clients happy.” Dubai as a destination, he said has grown over the years given the increasing traffic its attracts annually; “According to research, over 11.95 people travelled from across the globe to the Emirate in 2014, up from 11.12 million in 2013 invariably, demonstrating that the appeal of Dubai as a tourist destination has grown further. “As a place famous for superlatives, such as the world’s biggest skyscraper and largest mall, it’s unsurprising that people flock to its shores to set their eyes on its great feats and achievements.”

Nigerians, he said are not left out of this equation, as the flow of Nigerians travelling to the destination are on the rise year-on-year; “In 2019 Nigeria was one of our top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.” Explaining further, Ayodeji disclosed that; ‘It is important to note that travel and tourism do not only include leisure travellers looking for holiday destinations. It also involves those who visit various destinations for various purposes, including business and investment, professional meetings and conferences, social events, family and friend visits.’

Ayodeji said supporting travel agencies in Africa is a major concern for Flyzone, as he stated that; ‘‘Nigeria has so much to offer, once insecurity is dealt with 90% of our partners are in Nigeria.’’Procedure for United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa, according to him, was hitherto simple for Nigerians visiting the country until some unfortunate events that resulted to visa restriction to certain persons aspiring to stay in Dubai. “There are so many Nigerians living legally and doing good business in UAE. And there are so many requirements now from bank statements to hotel reservations.’’ He decried the alarming rate of scam in the sector perpetrated by fake operators, however, he warned both operators and travellers against this, noting that there are strident rules put in place by UAE to guide against this. With Flyzone, travel agencies, he said travellers are guaranteed the best deals and stress free visa procurement and travelling experience, noting that the company track records are unbeatable while welcoming more travel agencies and travellers to patronise the services of his company

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR’s National Cooking Competition will boost Nigeria’s culinary culture, says Kanigwa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institutional for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has stated that its forthcoming National Cooking Competition is designed to boost Nigeria’s culinary culture and create more awareness on the opportunities available in cookery profession. The cooking competition, according to him, is targeted at culinary and hospitality schools […]
Travel & Tourism

African Heritage International Festival 2021 set for Birmingham

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The staging of the first edition of Africa Heritage International Festival in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in August 20201, has been announced by the organisers of the event. The festival will be a three-day international cultural splash to celebrate African culture. It will also be used as a platform to attract sustainable investment and development to […]
Travel & Tourism

Adeyemi emerges AFCAC secretary general

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Nigerian aviation expert, Adefunke Adeyemi, has been elected as the secretary general of African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), reports TheWill. AFCAC is the specialised agency of the African Union (UN), with the mandate to oversee civil aviation development in the continent. In a recent statement by the Commission, it disclosed that: “The Bureau and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica