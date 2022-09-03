Flyzone links Dubai with Nigerian travel agencies

For a period of five years, leading Dubai Destination Management Company in Nigeria, Flyzone, has successfully processed thousands of Dubai visas for over 4, 000 travel agencies. Previously, these agencies experienced a lot of hardship in procuring Dubai visa in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Principal Executive of Flyzone Tourism, Awomoyi Ayodeji. According to him, Flyzone offers services that bridge the space between Nigeria travel companies and Dubai. Ayodeji said the destination management company offers positive travel experiences which cut across related travel and tourism businesses. According to him; “It is like having Dubai at your back door.”

Flyzone services include tour packages, hotel reservations, procurement of visas to travel agencies on a business-to-business basis, as he noted that, “packages like these have addressed issues of delivery, which in turn make our clients happy.” Dubai as a destination, he said has grown over the years given the increasing traffic its attracts annually; “According to research, over 11.95 people travelled from across the globe to the Emirate in 2014, up from 11.12 million in 2013 invariably, demonstrating that the appeal of Dubai as a tourist destination has grown further. “As a place famous for superlatives, such as the world’s biggest skyscraper and largest mall, it’s unsurprising that people flock to its shores to set their eyes on its great feats and achievements.”

Nigerians, he said are not left out of this equation, as the flow of Nigerians travelling to the destination are on the rise year-on-year; “In 2019 Nigeria was one of our top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.” Explaining further, Ayodeji disclosed that; ‘It is important to note that travel and tourism do not only include leisure travellers looking for holiday destinations. It also involves those who visit various destinations for various purposes, including business and investment, professional meetings and conferences, social events, family and friend visits.’

Ayodeji said supporting travel agencies in Africa is a major concern for Flyzone, as he stated that; ‘‘Nigeria has so much to offer, once insecurity is dealt with 90% of our partners are in Nigeria.’’Procedure for United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa, according to him, was hitherto simple for Nigerians visiting the country until some unfortunate events that resulted to visa restriction to certain persons aspiring to stay in Dubai. “There are so many Nigerians living legally and doing good business in UAE. And there are so many requirements now from bank statements to hotel reservations.’’ He decried the alarming rate of scam in the sector perpetrated by fake operators, however, he warned both operators and travellers against this, noting that there are strident rules put in place by UAE to guide against this. With Flyzone, travel agencies, he said travellers are guaranteed the best deals and stress free visa procurement and travelling experience, noting that the company track records are unbeatable while welcoming more travel agencies and travellers to patronise the services of his company

