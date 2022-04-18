FMBN employs CEO

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has appointed Mr. Kabir Adeniyi Yagboyaju as acting managing director/ chief executive officer. A statement by the bank said that Yagboyaju’s emergence followed the expiration of the five-year tenure of the Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Yagboyaju obtained a degree in economics and Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos State University and University of Lagos respectively.

Yagboyaju’s professional qualifications include: Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM – Chartered), Licensed International Financial Analyst (Canada) and Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

He has worked with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria for almost 16 years and acquired vast experience in the management of the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme, FMBN branch operations, treasury services and capital market operations, human resources management, loans and mortgages, and risk management.

