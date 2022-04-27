FMC Bida begins assisted reproductive techniques

The obstetrics and gynaecology department of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, said it has commenced Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) service – Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). The service, which is now available at the centre, is aimed at assisting patients/individuals who cannot reproduce through the natural process of intercourse between a man and a woman. New Telegraph gathered that individuals who have unexplained infertility stand a very good chance of benefiting from the new service as it is now available in the hospital. While speaking with journalists, leader of the team, Dr. Bernard Folorunsho Adewale, said the intrauterine insemination process would tackle the challenge of infertility while going a long way to put smiles on the faces of many families who have been longing to have their own children.

He explained that the process would also help to improve the conventional method of conception and help monitor how the eggs develop. Adewale added that the unit is in the process of recruiting its first batch of patients and that they are already receiving response and cooperation from interested members of the public. Furthermore, he said the management has been magnanimous enough to ensure that it brings this to the doorstep of the community at an affordable rate of just N100,000.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...